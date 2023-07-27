Close
White Horse Ranch residents the latest to return home as Arizona wildfires continue to burn

Jul 26, 2023, 7:30 PM | Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 8:05 pm

Grapevine Fire sparks north of Phoenix, threatening some residents Racetrack Fire pushes out Cherry residents from homes

PHOENIX — White Horse Ranch residents displaced due to the Grapevine Fire were the latest to be allowed to return home after an evacuation order was lifted Thursday evening.

Residents were able to return home at about 7 p.m., two days after they were forced to evacuate, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The blaze burning about 10 miles east of Prescott Valley forced evacuations Tuesday at around 11 a.m., authorities said.

An emergency shelter was set up at the Camp Verde gym, located at 75 E. Hollamon Street.

The lightning-caused fire sparked Friday on the south side of Mingus Mountain, about 10 miles from Prescott Valley.

The blaze had grown to 1,000 acres by Tuesday night and hadn’t increased in size in two days.

About 150 personnel were working to contain the fire.

Other wildfire-caused evacuations in Arizona

An evacuation order was recently lifted for residents in Cherry while crews continue to battle the Racetrack Fire burning east of Prescott Valley.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office placed residents in the area of Federal Mine and Cherry Creek roads into “SET” status 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after they were told to evacuate on Sunday evening.

The lightning-caused blaze, burning not too far from the Grapevine Fire, has engulfed about 405 acres.

Further south, the Diamond Fire forced evacuations Sunday evening for the rural community of Sunflower, which is about 60 miles northeast of Phoenix. The “GO” order was expanded to the Cross F and Diamond Ranch areas on Wednesday afternoon as the fire spread.

As of Thursday morning, the Diamond Fire had consumed more than 1,400 acres, with 0% containment. Its cause is under investigation.

