ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale horse therapy farm opens renovated education center

Jul 25, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 5:34 am

Delaney Penn's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale horse therapy farm has finished the renovation of its new education center.

Hunkapi Farms’ Read Education Center opened Thursday, according to a press release. The new building gives children with special needs a creative learning space for people to host workshops and have community enrichment events.

“We are honored to have contributed to the opening of Hunkapi’s new educational center,” Larry Read, who funded the renovation, said in a press release. “This will be the ‘Heart and Centerpiece’ of the program, consisting of a training and community event facility and a classroom to be used during times of adverse weather for our students. 

The Read Family Foundation donated $150,000 to help renovate an education, training and community event center.

Hunkapi is dedicated to teaching people to fear less and love more by offering therapeutic riding lessons and horse-assisted psychotherapy. More than 1,500 children are expected to use the space yearly.

For more information about Hunkapi Programs, visit Hunkapi.org

