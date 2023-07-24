Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Passengers flocking to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in record numbers in 2023

Jul 24, 2023, 4:25 AM

gateway airport...

(Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport Photo)

(Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport has set a new record for commercial passenger activity, welcoming 1.92 million travellers in fiscal year 2023, a 5.6% increase year-over-year.

The 2023 high-water mark is the second straight year in which the airport set record passenger totals.

“The growth of Gateway Airport over the past few years has been phenomenal,” Apache Junction Mayor Chip Wilson, Chairman of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority (PMGAA) Board of Directors said. “The airport’s continued growth is providing tremendous economic benefit for the entire greater Phoenix region. We look forward to welcoming even more sun-seeking visitors through the Airport this year.”

RELATED STORIES

During the past year, Gateway Airport opened several new food and beverage concessions to provide more options for the growing number of air travelers choosing the airport.

A new Macayo’s Mexican Food restaurant opened between gates 4 and 5, and two new Infusion Coffee and Tea Crafters locations opened, one in the gate area and one in baggage claim. The airport is currently constructing a five-gate, 30,000 square-foot terminal addition and an enclosed pedestrian walkway connecting the airline ticket counters to the TSA security screening checkpoint.

Both projects will be complete in early 2024, just in time for the busy spring travel rush.

Service options continue to expand. Allegiant Air recently announced new nonstop service to Portland, Oregon, beginning in November. Allegiant Air now has 47 non-stop destinations at the airport.

An airport has been at the location of the current Phoenix-Gateway Airport since 1941 when Higley Field was born.

It was renamed Williams Field in 1942 in honor of Sierra Vista, Arizona-born 1st Lt. Charles Linton Williams, a U.S. Army Air Corps aviator who was killed when he crashed into the Pacific Ocean while serving in Hawaii. Williams Field was acquired by the U.S. military and renamed Williams Air Base in 1948 and was the first jet-training base in the U.S. military.

Williams Air Force Base closed in 1993. In 2004, the first commercial airline traffic was initiated. In 2007, the airport authority changed the facility’s name to Phoenix–Mesa Gateway Airport.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Joel Smallbone and Luke Smallbone of For King & Country perform during the Family Life Radio Fe...

KTAR.com

For King & Country bringing ‘Drummer Boy Christmas’ tour to Glendale arena

Grammy Award-winning duo For King & Country is bringing its "A Drummer Boy Christmas: The 2023 Tour Experience" to the Valley this winter.

4 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)...

KTAR.com

Evacuation order issued for community of Cherry due to wild fire

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is issuing an evacuation order for Cherry in the area of Federal Mine and W Cherry Creek roads.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Axis for Autism)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Services for Autism evaluation, therapy comes to Avondale

Axis for Autism, an Arizona-based provider, is expanding its reach and expanding services for families in need into the West Valley.

1 day ago

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from July 22-23

The record-breaking heatwave persists in the Valley but some saw a little relief Saturday with a few raindrops.

1 day ago

A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea i...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix continues record-breaking heatwave with temps above 110

The record-breaking heatwave continues Sunday as Phoenix marks a 24th consecutive day of temperatures above 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

1 day ago

A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea i...

Sponsored Content by

The record-breaking heatwave continues Sunday as Phoenix marks a 24th consecutive day of temperatures above 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Passengers flocking to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in record numbers in 2023