ARIZONA NEWS

Can ‘cool pavement’ actually make your Valley home warmer? Experts weigh in

Jul 14, 2023, 1:35 PM

(City of Phoenix Photo)...

(City of Phoenix Photo)

(City of Phoenix Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Arizona’s extreme, consistent triple-digit heat is debilitating, but Leslie Rachels is enjoying her shaded front porch and the cool pavement in front of her home.

“I did notice a big difference,” Rachels said. “Especially when walking my dogs. I always check the pavement and so I felt better taking them out.”

In 2021, the Phoenix Street Transportation Department, Office of Sustainability and Arizona State University finished their first year of the Cool Pavement Pilot Program.

They found reflective pavement surface temperatures are considerably lower than traditional roadway pavement.

But according to a report in Bloomberg’s Citylab, it’s possible someone could feel several degrees warmer on cool pavement versus asphalt.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

