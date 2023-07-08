PHOENIX — State Route 87 is closed in both directions as Gila County officials fight an eight-acre fire that flared up Friday evening.

It started with a vehicle that burst into flames on Highway 87 at Milepost 244 south of Payson, according to a news release from Gila County Emergency Manager Carl Melford.

A car crash may have triggered the fire, since the Arizona Department of Transportation attributed the highway closure to a “car crash/vehicle fire.”

Drivers wanting to head north or south on Interstate 87 should expect delays. Northbound lanes are closed at milepost 241 and southbound lanes are closed at milepost 251.

The so-called “Tanker Fire” is burning around six miles south of Payson.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route since officials don’t know when the highway will reopen, ADOT said.

People who live near Round Valley, Oxbow Estates or Gibson Ranch should be packed up and ready to go, according to a public health announcement from Gila County.

The Payson Police Department said fire crews are working to contain the fire.

“Residents of Round Valley and Oxbow Estates will be allowed home, as their communities remain in set status,” Payson police said.

This is an ongoing story.

