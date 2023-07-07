Close
Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin says he’s not running for open US Senate seat

Jul 7, 2023, 4:48 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks to reporters about Hunter Biden Tuesday, June 20, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Joe Biden's son Hunter will plead guilty to federal tax offenses and avoid a full prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a congressman from the suburbs of the nation’s capital, announced Friday he will not run for the U.S. Senate seat that is opening with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin.

Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Reform Committee who is in his fourth-term, had been weighing a run for the rarely open Senate seat, but said in a statement Friday evening that he would instead seek reelection in the House.

Raskin announced in April that he had completed chemotherapy for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma with a 90% prognosis of no relapse and that his cancer was in remission. It was the second time Raskin had been diagnosed with cancer. He previously battled colorectal cancer in 2010.

Raskin, 60, played a leading role in recent years as House Democrats twice impeached then-President Donald Trump and investigated Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He was the lead impeachment manager when the House impeached Trump one week after the attack.

So far, Rep. David Alsobrooks have announced candidacies for the Democratic primary for the Senate seat. Montgomery County council member Will Jawando also is running.

