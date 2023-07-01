Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for man last seen driving in north Phoenix

Jun 30, 2023, 10:38 PM

(Phoenix Police Department Photo)

(Phoenix Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


A Silver Alert was issued on Friday night for a 69-year-old man who was last seen in north Phoenix.

Bruce Hendrickson is a 5-foot-7, 170-pound white man with blue eyes, grey hair, a short grey beard and glasses, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

He was last seen driving a red 2003 Chevy S-10 pickup truck with an Arizona Veteran Plate numbered 4639S on Friday.

Hendrickson has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented, authorities said.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or after hours at (602)262-6151.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

human smuggler gets 3 years for illegal immigration...

Serena O'Sullivan

Human smuggler from Phoenix gets 3 years of prison for driving noncitizens to US

United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez sentenced human smuggler John Edward Crenshaw to 40 months in prison for his crimes.

23 hours ago

northern Arizona police to get $1.5 million in funding...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gov. Hobbs grants $1.5 million to police departments in Northern Arizona

Border-related crimes impact the whole state. That's why Gov. Hobbs spent $1.5 million to help northern Arizona police protect their cities.

23 hours ago

Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Event 10 year anniversary...

Serena O'Sullivan

Prescott remembrance event commemorates 10th anniversary of Yarnell Hill Fire tragedy

Prescott honored 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots, firefighters who lost their lives 10 years ago in the Yarnell Hill fire tragedy, on Friday.

23 hours ago

State Farm Stadium Gold Cup soccer arrests 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Police arrest five people after State Farm Stadium brawl on Thursday

Two people were arrested for a State Farm Stadium brawl after Thursday's soccer matches between Qatar and Honduras plus Mexico and Haiti.

23 hours ago

power outages in east Valley near fire...

Serena O'Sullivan

Number of East Phoenix residents with no power drops from around 1,000 to 300

Earlier this afternoon, over 1,000 residents experienced power outages Friday evening while a community fire burned in east Phoenix.

23 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Fire flares up in East Phoenix community, burning trees and small buildings

Homes and trees are burst into flames early Friday afternoon. The flames quickly split into two separate fires. Stay tuned for updates.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Silver Alert issued for man last seen driving in north Phoenix