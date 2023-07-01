Silver Alert issued for man last seen driving in north Phoenix

A Silver Alert was issued on Friday night for a 69-year-old man who was last seen in north Phoenix.

Bruce Hendrickson is a 5-foot-7, 170-pound white man with blue eyes, grey hair, a short grey beard and glasses, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

He was last seen driving a red 2003 Chevy S-10 pickup truck with an Arizona Veteran Plate numbered 4639S on Friday.

Hendrickson has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented, authorities said.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or after hours at (602)262-6151.

