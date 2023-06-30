PHOENIX — Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale teamed up at around 4:25 p.m. to fight a three-alarm fire near 40th Street and McDowell.

Multiple trees and small buildings started burning in East Phoenix at around 3:20 p.m. Friday.

The fire started near 40th Street on Monte Vista Road, north of McDowell and in the middle of 36th and 44th streets.

Black clouds quickly shot up into the sky — and quickly worsened. Firefighters quickly called for help when the flames proved too powerful to fight alone.

“This fire appears to have started in some vegetation and has now spread to multiple homes,” the Phoenix Fire Department announced on Twitter.

This is an ongoing story.

