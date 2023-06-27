PHOENIX — American Airlines is adding more flights this winter from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the company announced Monday.

The company said it will add more than 25 daily departures from Sky Harbor while also launching new services from Phoenix to Jacksonville –the airline’s fourth nonstop destination to Florida. It will also be resuming flights to Wichita, Kansas, according to the press release.

American will operate more than 12% additional daily flights compared to Winter 2022 while providing nearly 4% more seats, the airline said in a press release.

Sophia Philis-Ortiz, vice president of PHX Hub Operations, said they’re already focusing on how they can best serve customers this winter.

“Thanks to the additional flight offerings, we will be providing additional seat capacity that allows us to welcome more customers in Phoenix than we did last winter,” Philis-Ortiz said in a press release.

Travel destinations

During the Winter travel season, the airline will be enhancing its schedule and adding flights between Phoenix and 28 cities:

Arizona: Tucson

California: Fresno, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento and Santa Rosa

Florida: Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami

Idaho: Boise

Iowa: Des Moines

Kansas: Wichita

Massachusetts: Boston

Missouri: Kansas City and St. Louis

Nevada: Las Vegas

New Mexico: Albuquerque

New York: New York

Oklahoma: Tulsa

Oregon: Medford and Redmond

Texas: Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio

Washington: Spokane

Wisconsin: Milwaukee

Chad Makovsky, director of aviation services for the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, said the announcement is wonderful news and it speaks to American’s continued confidence in the Phoenix market.

“American is an essential business partner, and we couldn’t be more pleased with their continued growth and investment in Phoenix. We’re also excited to see American will be launching nonstop service to Jacksonville, Florida, an entirely new market for us,” Makovsky said in the press release.

