ARIZONA NEWS

Bottled Blonde gets pushback on plan to open downtown Gilbert location

Jun 26, 2023, 10:35 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Bottled Blonde, a Scottsdale, Arizona, hotspot, is building a two-story pizzeria and beer garden with a rooftop patio in the Gilbert Heritage District at the former longtime site of Bergies Coffee Roast House.

PHOENIX – A controversy is brewing after Scottsdale hotspot Bottled Blonde announced plans to open a downtown Gilbert location.

Bottled Blonde is building a two-story pizzeria and beer garden with a rooftop patio in the Heritage District at the former longtime site of Bergies Coffee Roast House.

Construction in the East Valley suburb is set to begin at 309 N. Gilbert Road, north of Elliot Road, early next year and be completed in 2025.

The husband-wife team of Les and Diane Corieri opened Bottled Blonde in Old Town Scottsdale in 2014 before adding three Texas locations and one in Miami, Florida. The restaurant combines elements of a casual sports bar environment and a high-energy nightclub with a bottle service option.

“We’re honored to bring Bottled Blonde to the East Valley and have been looking for just the right space in downtown Gilbert for several years now,” Les Corieri said in a press release.

Not everybody thinks it’s “just the right space.” News of Bottled Blonde’s plans prompted some Gilbert residents to launch a petition drive asking the Town Council and Mayor Brigette Peterson stop the move.

“The establishment of Bottled Blonde will have a direct and concrete impact on the residents of Gilbert,” the online petition says. “Families and individuals alike will be affected by the increased noise, disruption of peace and potential rise in unlawful activities associated with such establishments.”

The town issued a statement last week saying the proposed use is allowable under current zoning regulations.

“The town of Gilbert is committed to working with businesses to review their plans and design to ensure the safety and security of all guests in the Heritage District,” the statement says.

Bergies closed shop in December after 14 years when the property was sold. The family-owned business still sells its custom-roasted coffee beans online.

It was one of the few old-school businesses left in the Heritage District, which is now lined mostly with modern restaurants and bars.

Bottled Blonde will be next to Joe’s Real BBQ and on the same block as Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, a large country bar that features live music and dancing.

