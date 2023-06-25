Close
Construction starts on new West Valley retail center

Jun 25, 2023, 5:00 AM

(Avison Young Rendering)

(Avison Young Rendering)

Construction recently started on a new class A mixed-use center with a focus on retail in Buckeye and more than half of the center is already pre-leased.

Sunrise Market, which is being constructed on the southeast corner of Village Street and Sunrise Lane in Buckeye, will be a five-building, 35,000-square-foot project and the last remaining new development project in Verrado’s Main Street corridor.

Construction is expected to be completed in January 2024.

The project is owned and being developed by HCCJ Family Partners, with triARC Architecture & Design as the architect and Bailey Marshall Corporation as the general contractor.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

