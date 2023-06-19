BedBrock Developers has sold its $30M “crown jewel” of its Crown Canyon luxury community in Paradise Valley.

The Paradise Valley luxury developer sold the 5.41-acre vacant parcel — dubbed Amethyst — for $4 million and will build an 18,000-square-foot home on the property, which will be valued at more than $30 million upon completion, said Rich Brock, founder of BedBrock Developers.

“We’re finalizing the design,” Brock said. “The client will make some alterations on the existing design.”

Silje Garner of BedBrock Real Estate Co. is co-listing Crown Canyon with Kirk Linehan and Chris Morrison of Scottsdale-based Retsy, which was selected by Forbes Global Properties to join its exclusive network in September 2021.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.