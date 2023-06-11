Uber offering discounts for green rides at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — Uber announced they are adding new perks for riders and drivers encouraging them to choose green ride options at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

The ride-sharing company said they are building sustainability into the core Uber experience across both apps and are announcing their newest sustainability-related features, according to a press release Thursday.

The airport will have a “Green Curb,” which will allow riders to get a 40% discount on airport pickup and dropoff fees when they select Uber Comfort Electric rids. Riders will soon have access to conveniently located pickup locations on all terminal curbs with unique signage and markings making EV pickup locations easily visible, the company said in a press release.

“Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is a leader in sustainability, and this new partnership is another example of how our airport remains on the cutting edge of every aspect of the passenger experience,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in the press release. “I’m proud that Uber has chosen to bring this first-of-its kind initiative to Phoenix, and I look forward to supporting this innovative partnership!”

