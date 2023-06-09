PHOENIX — Police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a coworker in Glendale on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to a Little Caesars near 43rd and Peoria avenues around 11 a.m. following reports the employee shot the coworker then locked themselves in a bathroom, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Police arrived and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The employees not involved in the shooting were evacuated without issue.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Police said the employees had past altercations.

Traffic in the area was heavily restricted but there was no major closures.

An investigation is underway.

No other information was available.

