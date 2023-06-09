Close
Silver Alert canceled for 85-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for an 85-year-old man with a medical condition was canceled after he was found safe Friday in Phoenix, authorities said.

Richard Toler was found on a city bus Friday morning near Paradise Village Parkway and Tatum Boulevard, the Phoenix Police Department said.

He is safe and back home with his son, police said.

Toler had last been seen Thursday near Seventh and Van Buren streets when the alert was activated Friday morning.

Toler has a medical condition that may cause him to become easily lost and confused.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6151 after hours.

