PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has updated its Use of Force policy and it is asking the public and employees for more input.

The department sought input in January for its initial draft of the policy and has since made 44 substantive changes, Phoenix police said in a press release.

Phoenix police, in the updated document, said “the standards established by this department policy are deliberately stricter than the Constitutional and legal minimums established by the courts.”

In addition to the Use of Force policy, the department is also asking for input on three additional draft policies, including Force Response Options, Reporting and Administrative Review and Duty to Intervene.

The comment period is open until June 23.

When the policy is finalized, employees will begin training before it goes into effect in early 2024.

The policies can be viewed here.

