PHOENIX — Tempe police are investigating an incident where the City Hall Pride flag was taken from a flagpole and burned Tuesday.

The flag was to commemorate Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ in June. Tempe’s pride flag had a city logo on it at its facilities.

City manager Andrew Ching said in a press release that the act of aggression does not represent our community.

“Hate has no place in Tempe. We are committed to championing diversity, inclusion and equity and ensuring that our community is safe and welcoming for everyone,” Ching said in the press release.

The flag is joined by the American flag, the State of Arizona flag and a Juneteenth flag for the month.

The other flags were not vandalized and the Pride flag has been replaced along with the damaged flagpole being repaired.

“Cities are great because of the people who live in them,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said in the press release.

“We will not stand by while someone tries to threaten, bully and intimidate members of our community. We will continue our efforts to make our city stronger, even more welcoming, and even more inclusive. We support our LGBTQ+ community. We stand as one with them.”

