ARIZONA NEWS

Butterfly Wonderland to celebrate anniversary with events, giveaways

Jun 6, 2023, 3:36 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm

Butterfly Wonderland (Arizona Boardwalk)

(Arizona Boardwalk)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Scottsdale attraction Butterfly Wonderland is celebrating a milestone this weekend.

The largest indoor glass butterfly conservatory in America will be celebrating its 10th anniversary June 10-11 with events, entertainment and giveaways, according to a press release from Butterfly Wonderland.

“We are excited to celebrate our 10th Anniversary and to share this milestone with our visitors,” Dee Mangulins, executive director of Butterfly Wonderland, said in the press release.

“Over the years, millions of guests have cherished the special moments spent in the company of these beautiful butterflies! We look forward to continuing to provide a unique and educational experience for many more years to come.”

Butterfly Wonderland was the first attraction to open at Arizona Boardwalk in May 2013 with over 2.3 million guests visiting the conservatory.

Over 600,000 various butterfly species have flown in the habitat.

Here’s a breakdown of the events this weekend:

June 10

• The first 110 guests to Butterfly Wonderland receive a commemorative butterfly gift.
• Special butterfly release at 10 a.m. featuring the Plain Tiger butterfly.
• Leslie the Butterfly Fairy makes her appearance from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Beautiful live music by Aaron White from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Conservatory.
• Children’s craft activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Take the Bug Taste Challenge by eating a protein-rich bug and earn an “I Ate a Bug” commemorative pin.
• Special commemorative 10th Anniversary merchandise is available for purchase in Butterfly Treasures gift shop.

June 11

• The first 110 guests at Butterfly Wonderland receive a commemorative butterfly gift.
• Special butterfly release at 10 a.m. featuring the Plain Tiger butterfly.
• Violinist Jonathan Livingston performs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Conservatory.
• Leslie the Butterfly Fairy makes her appearance from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Beekeeper Cricket Aldridge will ‘bee’ on-hand at the newly enhanced Bee Exhibit!
• Children’s craft activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Take the Bug Taste Challenge by eating a protein-rich bug and earn an “I Ate a Bug” commemorative pin.
• Special commemorative 10th Anniversary merchandise is available for purchase in Butterfly Treasures gift shop.

