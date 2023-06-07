PHOENIX — Two people were arrested Sunday evening following a stabbing incident at an extended stay hotel near Old Town Scottsdale, authorities said.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault call around 7:30 p.m. at the Extended Stay America hotel near Goldwater Boulevard and Osborn Road, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

A 36-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was found with stab wounds and taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. He sustained a skull fracture from being kicked in the head and a laceration from a knife, police said.

Police tried contacting the suspects who were inside a hotel room when Justin Walowitz, 41, exited the room and was detained by officers.

Authorities continued to make multiple attempts to contact the second person staying on the property, 48-year-old Andre Woods, to have him surrender.

Woods was considered armed, dangerous and noncompliant.

The Scottsdale Police Department SWAT team was called to assist at the scene and attempted to make contact with Woods for two hours through a public address system and phone calls to the room.

Woods surrendered around 11:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.

A motive for why Woods and Walowitz allegedly assaulted the victim is unknown.

Woods and Walowitz were both charged with one count of assault and one count of kidnapping, while Walowitz was also charged for violating probation.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.