Former Arizona official who claimed election deniers made work ‘toxic’ gets $130K settlement

May 31, 2023, 3:00 PM

(AP Photo/Alberto Mariani, File)

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — A former elections official for a rural Arizona county where leaders have embraced election conspiracy theories has received a $130,000 settlement over toxic work environment claims.

Lisa Marra, who was Cochise County elections director during the 2022 midterm election, got the payout through the county’s risk management insurer, the Sierra Vista Herald/Review reported Wednesday.

She filed a notice of constructive discharge against the county in January, saying two members of the Board of Supervisors pressured her to participate in a hand count of ballots to assuage some constituents who believed the election was stolen.

Marra, a 10-year county employee, refused to help with the proposed hand count of ballots as she believed it was an illegal act.

The conservative-majority Board of Supervisors refused to certify the results after a judge blocked their hand-count. A judge later ordered them to carry out the certification.

Organizers earlier this month tried to mount a recall of one of the supervisors, Republican Tom Crosby. But they failed to collect enough signatures to put the recall on the ballot.

She entered into negotiations with the Arizona County Insurance Pool through her attorney and resigned under duress.

Marra now is the Deputy Director of Elections with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

She declined comment on the settlement Wednesday when reached by The Associated Press.

