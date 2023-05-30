Close
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules

May 30, 2023, 1:14 PM

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6...

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6, 2017 in Corona, Calif. A California appeals court says Charles Manson follower Van Houten should be paroled. The appellate court's Tuesday, May 30, 2023, decision reverses an earlier decision by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who rejected her parole in 2020. His administration could appeal. (Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court said Tuesday that Leslie Van Houten, who participated in two killings alongside cult leader Charles Manson in 1969, should be let out of prison on parole.

The appellate court’s ruling reverses an earlier decision by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who rejected parole for Van Houten in 2020. She has been recommended for parole five times since 2016. All of those recommendations were rejected by either Newsom or former California Gov. Jerry Brown.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta could ask the California Supreme Court to stop her release. Neither his office nor Newsom’s immediately responded to requests for comment on whether they would do so.

Van Houten, now in her 70s, is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and other followers kill Leno LaBianca, a grocer in Los Angeles, and his wife Rosemary. Van Houten was 19 at the time.

Newsom has said that Van Houten still poses a danger to society. In rejecting her parole, he said she offered an inconsistent and inadequate explanation for her involvement with Manson at the time of the killings.

The Second District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles ruled 2-1 to reverse Newsom’s decision, writing there is “no evidence to support the Governor’s conclusions” about Van Houten’s fitness for parole.

“The Governor’s refusal to accept Van Houten’s explanation amounts to unsupported intuition,” the judges wrote.

Nancy Tetreault, Van Houten’s attorney, said she expects Bonta to ask the state Supreme Court to review the lower court’s decision, a process that could take years.

In addition, Bonta will likely request a stay of the appellate court’s ruling, Tetreault said. The high court could order Van Houten’S release while it decides on whether to grant the stay.

“I will, of course, vigorously oppose any stay,” Tetrault said. “And they could let her out during that process.”

___ Taxin reported from Orange County, California.

