Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Queen Creek breaks ground on new recreation and aquatic center

May 23, 2023, 10:00 AM

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The southeast Valley town of Queen Creek broke ground on a new state-of-the-art aquatic and recreation center last week.

The new facility will be located off Signal Butte Road, north of Queen Creek Road, and is slated to open in late 2024.

“Our Recreation and Aquatic Center is going to be a hub for community activity here in Queen Creek,” Mayor Julia Wheatley said in the press release.

“Moving projects of this magnitude forward takes a shared vision by former and current council members, resident input and lots of planning! Thank you to my fellow council members that have continued to support parks, including all the years of planning, discussions and action that led us to this exciting groundbreaking.”

The venue’s amenities will include an indoor recreation center with basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, a fitness area, a teen room, childcare and classrooms.

RELATED STORIES

Additionally, the outdoor aquatic area will have a zero-depth entry play pool, competition and lap pool, lazy river and slides.

The facility was first approved in December 2021 after a resident amenity survey. In the survey, 75% of residents reported wanting an aquatic center and/or multi-generational center, according to the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sensors on top of a Waymo robotaxi and Uber cellphone apps. Waymo is partnering with Uber in Phoeni...

Associated Press

Waymo, Uber partner on autonomous vehicle service in Phoenix area

Waymo is teaming up with ride-hailing leader Uber in the Phoenix area to transport passengers and deliver food in autonomous vehicles.

10 hours ago

Flag for Maricopa County, which approved a tentative $4.35 billion budget for fiscal year 2024...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County budget plan cuts property tax rate again, trims spending

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a tentative budget Monday that reduces spending and lowers the property tax rate.

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police shoot woman who was allegedly armed

A woman police say was armed was hospitalized after getting shot by officers Monday night, authorities said.

10 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

Gun-related deaths continued to rise in metro Phoenix in 2022

Gun-related deaths in metro Phoenix continued to see an uptick in 2022, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner annual report.

10 hours ago

Students at Vista del Sur Accelerated Academy in Laveen collaborate about the text they're reading....

Brandon Gray

‘Top priority’: Arizona State Board of Education approves more school resource officers

More school resource officers are coming to campus statewide as the Arizona Department of Education announced Monday that state superintendent Tom Horne's recommendations have been approved. 

10 hours ago

( Facebook Photo/Ken McDonald Golf Course)...

Wills Rice

New private company to operate Tempe’s Ken McDonald Golf Course

Tempe's Ken McDonald Golf Course will undergo a new public-private partnership transition to make many improvements to the course.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Queen Creek breaks ground on new recreation and aquatic center