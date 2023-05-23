Queen Creek breaks ground on new recreation and aquatic center

PHOENIX — The southeast Valley town of Queen Creek broke ground on a new state-of-the-art aquatic and recreation center last week.

The new facility will be located off Signal Butte Road, north of Queen Creek Road, and is slated to open in late 2024.

“Our Recreation and Aquatic Center is going to be a hub for community activity here in Queen Creek,” Mayor Julia Wheatley said in the press release.

“Moving projects of this magnitude forward takes a shared vision by former and current council members, resident input and lots of planning! Thank you to my fellow council members that have continued to support parks, including all the years of planning, discussions and action that led us to this exciting groundbreaking.”

The venue’s amenities will include an indoor recreation center with basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, a fitness area, a teen room, childcare and classrooms.

Additionally, the outdoor aquatic area will have a zero-depth entry play pool, competition and lap pool, lazy river and slides.

The facility was first approved in December 2021 after a resident amenity survey. In the survey, 75% of residents reported wanting an aquatic center and/or multi-generational center, according to the release.

