PHOENIX — Banner Health on Tuesday opened its comprehensive $54 million sports medicine facility in Scottsdale.

The three-story, 80,000-square-foot project along Loop 101 at Indian Bend Road/Talking Stick Way on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land had been under construction for about a year.

Banner Sports Medicine Scottsdale will serve patients needing orthopedic, concussion and surgical care, as well as physical therapy, performance training and sports psychology.

“We recognize there are complex medical, physical and mental needs in the world of sports and Banner is going to be the leader of sports medicine in this state because of the great people associated with this company and this project,” CEO Peter Fine said in a press release.

The facility’s main attraction is the Banner Sports Medicine High Performance Center, which features a 29,000-square-foot outdoor training area and 17,000 square feet of indoor space.

The sports medicine center will also have a biomechanics lab, which uses motion-capture technology to analyze movement.

Banner Health said the center is in alignment with its partnerships with local sports teams, including the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, Arizona Diamondbacks and Coyotes.

“It is one-of-a-kind for this state, and it flows from ideas by people who joined Banner for this reason and who trusted Banner to meet its commitments,” Fine said in the release.

