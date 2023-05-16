ARIZONA NEWS
2 taken to hospital after chemical spill at Phoenix dialysis center
May 16, 2023, 10:00 AM
(Phoenix Fire Department File Photo)
PHOENIX — A chemical spill disrupted treatments at a southeast Phoenix dialysis center Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Two patients were hospitalized after 4 gallons of Minnecare, a potent sterilizing solution, accidentally spilled at a clinic on Baseline Road near 36th Street, the Phoenix Fire Department said.
Hazmat crews responded around 4:30 p.m. and found the spill isolated to a bio-med room of the dialysis center.
They evacuated the building and used sodium bicarbonate to neutralize the substance.
Nine patients were displaced, and four people were medically evaluated on site. A 31-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman were taken to a hospital for precautionary measures, the fire department said.
A hazardous material cleanup company was called to dispose of the spilled Minnecare.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.