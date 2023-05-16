2 taken to hospital after chemical spill at Phoenix dialysis center

PHOENIX — A chemical spill disrupted treatments at a southeast Phoenix dialysis center Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Two patients were hospitalized after 4 gallons of Minnecare, a potent sterilizing solution, accidentally spilled at a clinic on Baseline Road near 36th Street, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Hazmat crews responded around 4:30 p.m. and found the spill isolated to a bio-med room of the dialysis center.

They evacuated the building and used sodium bicarbonate to neutralize the substance.

Nine patients were displaced, and four people were medically evaluated on site. A 31-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman were taken to a hospital for precautionary measures, the fire department said.

A hazardous material cleanup company was called to dispose of the spilled Minnecare.

