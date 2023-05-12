PHOENIX — A group of prominent Arizona Republicans, including state House Speaker Ben Toma and former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon, sent a letter Wednesday urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president.

“We believe you are the right candidate at the right time, with the required combination of personal attributes we will require to unite our passionate party,” the letter says.

“That is why we ask you to seek the presidential nomination of our Grand Old Party, and why so many of us here in the great state of Arizona have organized and prepared to help you run and win.”

DeSantis is considered by many as former President Donald Trump’s top rival for the GOP nomination in 2024, but the Florida governor hasn’t officially declared his candidacy.

The letter from Arizona Republicans, including 12 current members of the Legislature, starts with criticism of the Biden administration and liberal policies they say are damaging the country.

“These are just a few of the many reasons why Republicans must retake the White House in 2024 and why we must be led in that effort by someone who knows right from wrong, is not afraid to speak truth to power, will not be bullied by the left or their accomplices in the media, who has a track record of successful governance, and who can assemble the required national coalition of voters needed to win the Presidency and bring along strong majorities in the House and Senate,” the letter says.

The authors don’t directly mention Trump, but “someone who knows right from wrong” could be taken as a reference to a New York jury finding Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996 and awarding her $5 million. Trump is appealing Monday’s verdict.

In 2020, Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee to lose in Arizona since Bob Dole in 1996.

Here is the full list of Arizona Republicans whose names are on the letter:

Speaker of the House Ben Toma

Hon. Matt Salmon

House Majority Whip Teresa Martinez

State Sen. Ken Bennett

State Sen. Frank Carroll

State Sen. Steve Kaiser

State Sen. J.D. Mesnard

State Sen. TJ Shope

State Rep. David Cook

State Rep. Lupe Diaz

State Rep. Kevin Payne

State Rep. Beverly Pingerelli

State Rep. Justin Wilmeth

Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines

Goodyear City Councilwoman Vicki Gillis

Hon. Frank Riggs

Hon. Shawnna Bolick

Hon. Regina Cobb

Hon. Jeff Dial

Hon. Sandra Dowling

Hon. Nora Ellen

Hon. Eddie Farnsworth

Hon. Robert Garcia

Hon. Rick Gray

Hon. Vince Leach

Hon. Jeff Weninger

Hon. Steve Yarbrough

