Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County among elections offices impacted by Musk’s Twitter checkmark saga

May 8, 2023, 4:15 AM

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Election adminis...

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Election administrators across the U.S. say they’re concerned their offices will be targeted for fake Twitter accounts that will confuse or mislead voters after the social media platform altered its long-standing verification service. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Whether because of close races, issues with voting machines or allegations of corruption, Maricopa County has recently been an epicenter in elections news.

Tracking down information on Maricopa County elections on Twitter used to be easy. The account for the county department which runs elections, @maricopavotes, was the only one carrying a blue check mark, a sign of authenticity.

But ever since the social media platform overhauled its verification service last month, the check mark has disappeared. That’s made it harder to distinguish @maricopavotes from random accounts not run by the elections office.

Beyond Maricopa County, election offices in three of the country’s other four most populous counties — Cook County in Illinois, Harris County in Texas and San Diego County — remain unverified, a Twitter search shows. Maricopa County has been targeted repeatedly by election conspiracy theorists as the most populous and consequential county in one of the most closely divided political battleground states.

RELATED STORIES

Some counties contacted by The Associated Press said they have minimal concerns about impersonation or plan to apply for a gray check later, but others said they already have applied and have not heard back from Twitter.

Impostor accounts on social media are among many concerns election security experts have heading into next year’s presidential election. Experts have warned that foreign adversaries or others may try to influence the election, either through online disinformation campaigns or by hacking into election infrastructure.

Election administrators across the country have struggled to figure out the best way to respond after Twitter owner Elon Musk threw the platform’s verification service into disarray, given that Twitter has been among their most effective tools for communicating with the public.

Some are taking other steps allowed by Twitter, such as buying check marks for their profiles or applying for a special label reserved for government entities, but success has been mixed. Election and security experts say the inconsistency of Twitter’s new verification system is a misinformation disaster waiting to happen.

“The lack of clear, at-a-glance verification on Twitter is a ticking time bomb for disinformation,” said Rachel Tobac, CEO of the cybersecurity company SocialProof Security. “That will confuse users – especially on important days like election days.”

The blue check marks that Twitter once doled out to notable celebrities, public figures, government entities and journalists began disappearing from the platform in April. To replace them, Musk told users that anyone could pay $8 a month for an individual blue check mark or $1,000 a month for a gold check mark as a “verified organization.”

The policy change quickly opened the door for pranksters to pose convincingly as celebrities, politicians and government entities, which could no longer be identified as authentic. While some impostor accounts were clear jokes, others created confusion.

Fake accounts posing as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the city’s Department of Transportation and the Illinois Department of Transportation falsely claimed the city was closing one of its main thoroughfares to private traffic. The fake accounts used the same photos, biographical text and home page links as the real ones. Their posts amassed hundreds of thousands of views before being taken down.

Twitter’s new policy invites government agencies and certain affiliated organizations to apply to be labeled as official with a gray check. But at the state and local level, qualifying agencies are limited to “main executive office accounts and main agency accounts overseeing crisis response, public safety, law enforcement, and regulatory issues,” the policy says.

The rules do not mention agencies that run elections. So while the main Philadelphia city government account quickly received its gray check mark last month, the local election commission has not heard back.

Experts and advocates tracking election discourse on social media say Twitter’s changes do not just incentivize bad actors to run disinformation campaigns — they also make it harder for well-meaning users to know what’s safe to share.

“Because Twitter is dropping the ball on verification, the burden will fall on voters to double check that the information they are consuming and sharing is legitimate,” said Jill Greene, voting and elections manager for Common Cause Pennsylvania.

That dampens an aspect of Twitter that until now had been seen as one of its strengths – allowing community members to rally together to elevate authoritative information, said Mike Caulfield, a research scientist at the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public.

“The first rule of a good online community user interface is to ’help the helpers.’ This is the opposite of that,” Caulfield said. “It takes a community of people who want to help boost good information, and robs them of the tools to make fast, accurate decisions.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Young girl dies after drowning in Valley swimming pool

A young girl was pronounced dead after she was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a Phoenix home on Sunday, authorities said. 

1 day ago

Desert bighorn rams are seen in the early morning in the Trilobite Wilderness region of Mojave Trai...

Alex Weiner

Arizona Game and Fish seeking information on illegal bighorn sheep kill

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a reward for information on an illegal bighorn sheep killing.

1 day ago

Zion William Teasley is accused of killing Lauren Heike. (Photos via Maricopa County Sheriff's Offi...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from May 5-7

Police identified the suspected murderer of Lauren Heike, two people were killed in a fiery crash on I-10 and eight people were left dead in a shooting at a Dallas-area mall.

1 day ago

(Pixabay photo)...

Associated Press

5 inmates hospitalized for drug overdose at Maricopa County jail

Five inmates at a Maricopa County jail have been treated and released from hospitals after overdosing, according to authorities.

1 day ago

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, left, listens to Deputy patrol agent in charge of t...

Tom Kuebel

Mayorkas, Sinema discuss immigration policy as Title 42 nears end

Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas joined "Face the Nation" to discuss the immigration crisis ahead of Thursday when enforcement of Title 42 ends.

1 day ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Update: I-10 open in Phoenix after wrong-way crash, multiple people dead

Interstate 10 eastbound lanes now open near downtown Phoenix after an overnight wrong-way crash closed area near I-17.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Maricopa County among elections offices impacted by Musk’s Twitter checkmark saga