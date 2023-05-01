Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from April 28-30

Apr 30, 2023

Phoenix the zone homeless encampment...

(Google Street View)

(Google Street View)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Judges rule for a stay on an injunction to require clean up of the homeless encampment known as The Zone, Phoenix proposes millions of dollars in reimbursements to bring tech companies near Laveen and a new diverging diamond interchange opened in Buckeye.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Phoenix to appeal judge’s ruling requiring The Zone homeless cleanup

Phoenix is asking a judge for a stay on an injunction while it appeals the case to clean up the homeless encampment known as The Zone near downtown by July 10.

In the appeal, Phoenix acknowledged the homeless problem downtown and said it plans to improve conditions.

“The dramatic increase in homelessness has been a challenge for the city (and indeed the state and entire nation) and requires urgent action to address,” city attorneys said in the appeal.

Phoenix proposes millions in reimbursements to kick off tech corridor

The city of Phoenix is looking to turn remaining vacant farmland along a major freeway corridor into a new industrial and technology-focused center.

Phoenix wants to help developers bring new industrial buildings to the Loop 202 in the Laveen area in the south part of the city by reimbursing two firms — IDM Cos. and Leon Capital Group — up to $20 million in public infrastructure costs, or $10 million for each developer.

This will help speed up development of 2.4 million square feet across 10 new industrial buildings slated for the west side of the freeway between Dobbins and Elliot roads and attract potential employers, according to the city.

ADOT opens 2nd diverging diamond interchange off I-10 in Buckeye

The Interstate 10 diverging diamond interchange is now open in Buckeye at Watson Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

This is the second diverging diamond interchange to be constructed by ADOT’s freeway widening project in Buckeye.

Crews reopened the I-10 interchange at Watson Road on Thursday as they work to widen eight miles of the highway from two to three lanes in each direction between Verrado Way and State Route 85.

Mochilero Kitchen, offering family-owned authentic Mexican cuisine, expands to north Scottsdale

Mochilero Kitchen, a family-owned Mexican restaurant, will soon open a north Scottsdale location featuring popular and traditional dishes from south of the border.

Brother and sister duo Jorge Cota and Meliza Miranda, siblings with combined decades of experience in food and drink, are the owners and operators. Cota served in chef roles at the Ritz Carlton, Phoenician and JW Marriott. Miranda spent more than a decade working in the beverage industry as a state manager for Constellation Brands.

At Mochilero, the food is made to order, with Miranda in back of the house, focusing on flavor profiles and dishes like his Classic Mole, a southern Mexico dish his grandmother served.

Phoenix springs past cool winter temps for first 100-degree day

After a wet and cool start to 2023, Phoenix has once again experienced its first 100-degree day of the year.

According to the National Weather Service, the 100-degree temperature was recorded at 1:41 p.m. o’clock on Sunday.

The city average for its first triple-digit day is May 2. The earliest the city has ever hit the 100-degree mark is March 26, 1988.

