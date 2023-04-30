Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix springs past cool winter temps for first 100-degree day

Apr 30, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:11 pm

(Public domain photo)

BY


PHOENIX — After a wet and cool start to 2023, Phoenix has once again experienced its first 100-degree day of the year.

According to the National Weather Service, the 100-degree temperature was recorded at 1:41 p.m. o’clock on Sunday.

The city average for its first triple-digit day is May 2. The earliest the city has ever hit the 100-degree mark is March 26, 1988.

Last year, the first century mark was hit on May 7 and was the first of 113 days the thermometer hit triple digits.

The current hot streak comes on the heels of one of the coldest starts to the year in the Phoenix metro area since 1998.

According to the National Weather Service, the first three months of 2023 saw an average temperature of 57.6 degrees.

That number was matched in 1998 and the last time it was cooler than 57.6 was in 1979.

