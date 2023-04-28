ADOT opens 2nd diverging diamond interchange off I-10 in Buckeye

PHOENIX — The Interstate 10 diverging diamond interchange is now open in Buckeye at Watson Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

This is the second diverging diamond interchange to be constructed by ADOT’s freeway widening project in Buckeye.

Crews reopened the I-10 interchange at Watson Road on Thursday as they work to widen eight miles of the highway from two to three lanes in each direction between Verrado Way and State Route 85.

The diverging diamond design has grown in popularity across the country for safety and traffic flow benefits.

It allows the two directions of cross-street traffic traveling over or under a freeway to shift to the opposite side of the road, according to the press release.

This is the fourth full diverging diamond to be added to the state’s highway system. The other DDI in Buckeye opened at Miller Road in August 2022.

There is also one at I-17 and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix and one along I-10 at Houghton Road in Tucson.

The project — launched in June 2021 — costs $82 million and is scheduled to finish sometime this summer.

