ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema talks reelection run timeline, possibility of Trump vs. Biden

Apr 27, 2023, 4:35 AM

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

BY


PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is no stranger to the spotlight and it’s a position she’s likely to stay in over the next couple of years.

Sinema joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show on Wednesday and discussed a potential reelection run for Senate in 2024 and the possibility of Donald Trump against Joe Biden for the presidency in 2024.

Here’s what Sinema had to say:

Q: Do you have a time frame in your mind for when you’re going to announce a reelection run?

A: No time frame on my mind. As you can tell, I’m 100% focused on getting the work done that needs to be done. Now, I know that’s not going to surprise folks in Arizona. Everyone knows I’m a workhorse, not a show horse. And so I’m 100% focused on doing this work. People can count on me to continue doing it and there’s plenty of time for politics later.

Q: You don’t want to see Trump vs. Biden 2, do you?

A: I think most Americans in this country are hungry for something new and different and they want to see a reduction in the partisanship. I hope that is what I’m offering, not just to the folks in Arizona, but to folks around the country is to show a different path.

You don’t have to march to one party’s drum or the other. You don’t have to stick to the farthest edge talking points from the extremes of each party. You actually can get right here in the middle and solve the problems that actually matter to the people that you serve. And I would suggest that more folks consider doing that same thing. And look guys, you and I both know this, it’s returned results and I’m proud of that.

Q: Who is harder to work with Trump or Biden?

A: You know, just very, very different actually. But this won’t surprise you either, guys. I can work with literally anyone.

