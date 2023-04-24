Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

‘I was on fire’: Dad shot by neighbor while protecting girl

Apr 24, 2023, 4:24 PM

Kinsley White, 6, shows reporters a wound left on her face, Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Gastonia, N...

Kinsley White, 6, shows reporters a wound left on her face, Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Gastonia, N.C. A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbors and the girl's family — another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons. (Kara Fohner/The Gaston Gazette via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Kara Fohner/The Gaston Gazette via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GASTONIA, N.C (AP) — As the bullet pierced his lung and liver, the only thing Jamie White could think about was getting his 6-year-old daughter to safety. A neighbor had opened fire after children went to retrieve a basketball from his yard.

“I was worried about my babies,” White told the Gaston Gazette. “I was already hit. I was losing breath. I was on fire. I honestly didn’t think I was going to make it.”

Recovering at home Monday, White says every movement hurts — but he feels lucky he and his family are alive. His wife was also wounded and his daughter was hit by bullet fragments that lodged in her cheek.

The neighbor has since been arrested. The violence was the latest in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial circumstances.

It seemed like a normal spring evening before the shootings. White, a supervisor at a chemical cleaning company, was grilling and his daughter was playing with other children down the street. They live near Gastonia, a city of roughly 80,000 people west of Charlotte.

But a basketball rolled into Robert Louis Singletary’s yard. He confronted other neighbors about it, and it seemed like a normal argument, White said. Then Singletary walked into his house to get a revolver.

“He comes back out the door running, firing at that man and his kids,” White said. “At that point, I took off. My youngin’ was down the road too. My little girl and about 10, 12 other kids were down there. They were all stunned.”

White said he told Singletary to stop shooting because of the kids.

Singletary replied: “I’m going to shoot your a–,” and pointed the revolver at White and his girl Kinsley.

“My daughter’s right in front of me. I look and see, and he’s pointing straight at my daughter,” White said. “And I just run towards my daughter … and that’s when he got me.”

Singletary had been out on bond in a December attack in which authorities say he assaulted a woman with a hammer.

“None of this would have happened if the judicial system would have done their job,” White said.

Singletary fled the scene after the shootings. He was arrested two days later in Florida. He’s charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and a gun charge.

Singletary’s grandmother, Brita Betsy, told WSOC-TV that the shooting was inexcusable, but that another neighbor threatened to shoot Singletary’s home during the ordeal. She said Singletary also struggles with anxiety.

“My grandson suffers from PTSD. He was shot at 15,” she said.

United States News

Associated Press

Oklahoma attorney general to recommend clemency for Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new Attorney General Gentner Drummond plans to ask the state’s Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday to recommend sparing the life of death row inmate Richard Glossip, a highly unusual move for the state’s top prosecutor’s office that typically urges the board to reject clemency. In a letter dated Monday […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The Mississippi state and U.S. flags fly near the Rankin County Confederate Monument in the ...

Associated Press

Alabama and Mississippi mark Confederate Memorial Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama and Mississippi closed most government offices Monday for Confederate Memorial Day as efforts have stalled to abolish state holidays that honor the old Confederacy. Legislation has been introduced in the ongoing Alabama legislative session to remove, alter or rename Confederate-related holidays, but the effort has so far gained little traction. […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Ginnie Newhart, wife of comedy legend Bob Newhart, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ginnie Newhart, who was married to comedy legend Bob Newhart for six decades and inspired the classic ending of his “Newhart” series, has died. She was 82. Publicist Jerry Digney said Newhart died Sunday in Los Angeles after a long illness. No further details were available. The couple recently celebrated their […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

ACLU sues to block Missouri rule on transgender health care

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri ACLU on Monday sued to block new state restrictions on both adults and children seeking gender-affirming health care, which are set to kick in Thursday. ACLU, Lambda Legal and Bryan Cave Leighton LLP attorneys representing transgender Missourians and health care providers asked a St. Louis County judge to […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

North Dakota governor signs 6-week abortion ban into law

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed an abortion ban at six weeks of pregnancy — even in cases of rape or incest — into law on Monday. “This bill clarifies and refines existing state law … and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state,” Burgum said in a statement. The law, one of the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana bill on trans student name changes goes to governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools would be required to notify parents if their child requests a name or pronoun change at school under a bill approved Monday by the state House despite worries that the step could out young transgender people to their families. The Republican-dominated House voted 63-28 largely along party lines to send […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

‘I was on fire’: Dad shot by neighbor while protecting girl