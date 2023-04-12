Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store

Apr 12, 2023, 11:00 AM

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Phoenix grocery store hit for $1 million in Tuesday’s drawing, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket with Megaplier 3X was sold at a Safeway near 48th Street and Elliot Road in Phoenix, the Arizona Lottery said.

RELATED STORIES

The ticketholder got all five numbers – 31, 35, 53, 54 and 55 – but missed out on the Mega ball number 24.

The odds of winning $1 million in the draw game are 1 in 12,607,306, while the jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350.

The next Mega Millions drawing, set for Friday, has an estimated jackpot of $476 million.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Republican Rep. Liz Harris was expelled from the Arizona House on April 12, 2022. (Arizona Legislat...

Kevin Stone

Arizona House expels Republican Rep. Liz Harris for ethics violation

The Arizona House voted to expel Republican Rep. Liz Harris on Wednesday for letting a witness make wide-ranging accusations of bribery during a February hearing about election reforms.

13 hours ago

Marguerite Ruth Gabele (Photo via Queen Creek Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Queen Creek woman who has cognitive problems

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing Queen Creek woman who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is running for U.S. Senate in 2024. (Facebook Photo/Sheriff Lamb)...

Kevin Stone

Mark Lamb says Senate campaign will focus on Arizona issues, not opponents

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign will focus on issues, not his potential opposition.

13 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs discusses first 100 days in office

Watch as Katie Hobbs holds a press conference on Wednesday to commemorate her first 100 days as Arizona's governor.

13 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Homeowner fatally shoots intruder near downtown Phoenix

A homeowner shot and killed an intruder near Seventh and Portland streets in the downtown Phoenix area over the weekend.

13 hours ago

FILE - The Salt Lake Temple stands at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2019. In a ruling ...

Associated Press

Arizona court upholds clergy privilege in child abuse case

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can withhold certain information in a sex abuse case.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store