$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store

PHOENIX – A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Phoenix grocery store hit for $1 million in Tuesday’s drawing, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket with Megaplier 3X was sold at a Safeway near 48th Street and Elliot Road in Phoenix, the Arizona Lottery said.

The ticketholder got all five numbers – 31, 35, 53, 54 and 55 – but missed out on the Mega ball number 24.

The odds of winning $1 million in the draw game are 1 in 12,607,306, while the jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350.

The next Mega Millions drawing, set for Friday, has an estimated jackpot of $476 million.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

