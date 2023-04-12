ARIZONA NEWS
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store
Apr 12, 2023, 11:00 AM
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
PHOENIX – A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Phoenix grocery store hit for $1 million in Tuesday’s drawing, lottery officials said.
The winning ticket with Megaplier 3X was sold at a Safeway near 48th Street and Elliot Road in Phoenix, the Arizona Lottery said.
The ticketholder got all five numbers – 31, 35, 53, 54 and 55 – but missed out on the Mega ball number 24.
The odds of winning $1 million in the draw game are 1 in 12,607,306, while the jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350.
The next Mega Millions drawing, set for Friday, has an estimated jackpot of $476 million.
As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.
