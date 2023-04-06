PHOENIX — Simultaneous Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Suns games in downtown will create heavier than normal traffic on Thursday evening.

Both games are scheduled to start at about 7:10 p.m. and the D-backs host the Los Angeles Dodgers in their home opener, which could result in potentially the largest crowd of the season.

Fans of the playoff-bound Suns, who host the Denver Nuggets, can take Valley Metro light rail downtown for free with a game ticket. D-backs ticket holders have to pay for fare.

The eastbound station at Third and Jefferson streets and westbound station at Third and Washington streets are the closest stops for the stadiums.

Those who are driving downtown will have to contend with the influx of cars, but the Suns have previously offered traffic and parking suggestions for double game nights.

Fans coming from the East Valley should use Interstate 10 to Seventh Street and then find parking on the east side of the arena.

West Valley fans can take I-10 to Seventh Avenue and then park on the west side of the arena.

Southeast Valley fans should use I-10 to Interstate 17 to Seventh Street then park on the southeast side of the arena.

