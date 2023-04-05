Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Wounded police officer to throw first pitch at D-backs’ home opener

Apr 5, 2023, 4:15 AM
Officer Tyler Moldovan (Phoenix Police Department Photo)
BY

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan, who survived being shot in the line of duty, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener on Thursday night at Chase Field.

Moldovan’s wife, Chelsea, also will participate in the ceremony before the D-backs host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7 p.m.

Moldovan, a police academy graduate in his first year on the job, was shot multiple times while investigating reports of vehicles driving erratically on Dec. 14, 2021.

Moldovan was not expected to survive his wounds and he spent a month on life support.

He then spent approximately five months recovering at a rehabilitation center before being sent home in June 2022.

On June 22, he received his official Phoenix Police Department badge at Chase Field during a Luis Gonzalez Hometown Heroes community softball event honoring first responders.

