ARIZONA NEWS

First girders installed on Interstate 17 improvement project

Apr 4, 2023, 4:25 AM
BY
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

PHOENIX — Massive girders were installed Sunday evening on the New River Road traffic interchange on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix, marking a milestone in the I-17 improvement project.

The installation of girders on both bridges at milepost 232 was imperative as both the northbound and southbound sides will be widened from two lanes to three lanes, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release.

Between both bridges, a total of 18 girders were installed during a two-night operation, all of which range in size from 30,000-45,000 pounds, ADOT said.

The setting of girders allows support for the bridge decks that vehicles will travel over once the project is complete by the late summer.

The I-17 improvement project is underway along 23 miles between Anthem Way and Sunset Point and is set to be completed in 2025. A total of 10 bridges are set to be widened.

The goal of the project is to alleviate traffic congestion and improve traffic flow north of Phoenix.

