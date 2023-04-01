PHOENIX — A Valley-based pizzeria is looking to hire staff ahead of its anticipated East Valley location slated to open in May.

Spinato’s Pizzeria will open the Gilbert location at Ray and Higley roads.

The newest location is looking to fill kitchen, servers, guest services, delivery drivers and management positions, according to a press release.

Those interested in applying can do so on the Workstream App, which has been widely used by Spinato’s hiring managers to schedule interviews and screen applicants.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset,” owner Ken Spinato said in the release. “Whether you’re looking for a great place to spend a few years while at school, or seeking a long-term career with growth potential, consider joining our Spinato’s family. Many of our team members started as part-time servers, cook or hosts and advanced into management.”

Other locations hiring for Spinato’s positions include Tempe, Scottsdale and Phoenix.

