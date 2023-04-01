Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Spinato’s Pizzeria looking to hire staff ahead of East Valley restaurant opening

Mar 31, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Spinato's Pizzeria)...
(Facebook Photo/Spinato's Pizzeria)
(Facebook Photo/Spinato's Pizzeria)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A Valley-based pizzeria is looking to hire staff ahead of its anticipated East Valley location slated to open in May.

Spinato’s Pizzeria will open the Gilbert location at Ray and Higley roads.

The newest location is looking to fill kitchen, servers, guest services, delivery drivers and management positions, according to a press release.

Those interested in applying can do so on the Workstream App, which has been widely used by Spinato’s hiring managers to schedule interviews and screen applicants.

RELATED STORIES

“Our employees are our most valuable asset,” owner Ken Spinato said in the release. “Whether you’re looking for a great place to spend a few years while at school, or seeking a long-term career with growth potential, consider joining our Spinato’s family. Many of our team members started as part-time servers, cook or hosts and advanced into management.”

Other locations hiring for Spinato’s positions include Tempe, Scottsdale and Phoenix.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer speaks inside the Recorders Office, Nov. 9, 2022, in...
Associated Press

Dominion conspiracies highlighted by Fox lawsuit have election officials concerned for safety

Maricopa County officials are bracing for what could happen when it comes time to replace its contract for voting equipment.
23 hours ago
(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)...
KTAR.com

Northbound lanes of Loop 303 reopen in West Valley after crash

Northbound Loop 303 was reopened on Friday in the West Valley after a crash halted traffic for almost two hours.
23 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

17-year-old arrested on murder charges in Peoria crash that killed 5

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder in a 2022 crash in Peoria that left five people dead.
23 hours ago
Salvador Gonzalez Duenas (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
KTAR.com

Glendale police arrest Circle K robbery, assault suspect

Glendale police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Circle K convenience store and assaulting a clerk in December, authorities said. 
23 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Tempe Festival of the Arts)...
KTAR.com

Tempe Festival of the Arts takes over Mill Avenue all weekend

The annual Tempe Festival of the Arts is underway through Sunday in a showcase of over 350 artists from across North America.
23 hours ago
Dominic Daughtrey (Courtesy Silent Witness)...
KTAR.com

Police release new lead in 2022 west Phoenix homicide

39-year-old Dominic Daughtrey was found murdered in his pickup truck in June 2022 police releasing new images of a man they believe may have information increasing reward.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Spinato’s Pizzeria looking to hire staff ahead of East Valley restaurant opening