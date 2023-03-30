Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Alt-rock veterans Everclear to take center stage at Mesa Music Festival in April

Mar 30, 2023, 4:15 AM
(Everclear Photo/Ashley Osborn)
PHOENIX – Alt rockers Everclear headline the upcoming sixth annual Mesa Music Festival, a free three-day event designed to promote emerging artists.

The gathering will feature more than 200 live performances spread over 20 venues April 13-15 in the East Valley suburb’s downtown area, organizers said in a press release.

Festivalgoers can grab eats and drinks on-site from a vendor village on-site, food and beverage trucks and beer garden or they can also stop in a restaurant.

The six-year-old festival starts the first day with conferences and workshops for artists, highlighted by a talk from drummer/producer/filmmaker Martin Atkins. The music-industry veteran has worked with Nine Inch Nails and Ministry, among others.

Atkins is scheduled to deliver his keynote speech at ASU MIX center near First and Main streets April 13. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Other industry professionals are set for one-on-one mentoring sessions that address writing, recording, marketing, booking and entertainment law.

Everclear will play the final night, hitting the Mesa Sessions main stage on Macdonald and Main Street at 8:30 p.m.

The band, led by singer/guitarist Art Alexakis enjoyed its most success in a run from 1996-2001, releasing hits such as “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “Wonderful” and “I Will Buy You a New Life.”

Just Bella, Dorsten, Creature Canyon, and This Modern, all from Arizona, are among the performers scheduled to play before Everclear.

Other venues include the Nile Theater, Oro Brewing and the Chupacabra Taproom.

“The impact of the festival is substantial for Arizona musicians, local businesses and the community at large,” Nancy Hormann, president of the Downtown Mesa Association, said.

