Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man charged for possessing 2 unregistered machine guns

Mar 27, 2023, 4:25 AM
(Facebook Photo/BoyBee Extreme Tactical Shop)...
(Facebook Photo/BoyBee Extreme Tactical Shop)
(Facebook Photo/BoyBee Extreme Tactical Shop)
SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man in southern Arizona was arrested and charged for possessing two unregistered machine guns, authorities said Sunday.

Dillyn Anthony Dust, 19, was charged last week after the execution of a March 15 search warrant at his Benson residence, about 45 southeast of Tucson, led to the discovery of the machine gun conversion devices, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

The devices, which are accessories that enable semi-automatic guns to fire repeatedly with a single pull of the trigger, are defined under the National Firearms Acts as machine guns even when they aren’t installed.

A criminal complaint alleged that an investigation into Dust began after special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were informed about his possession of the unregistered machine gun conversion devices.

RELATED STORIES

An undercover ATF special agent attempted to intercept the machine guns by arranging for the purchase of them but instead received a video from Dust with numerous weapons, including two Glock-type firearms with machine gun conversion devices attached to them, the complaint alleges. However, Dust refused to sell the devices to the undercover agent.

During the execution of the search warrant, it was determined that the machine gun conversion devices were not registered to anyone. Dust also allegedly did not have any firearms registered to his name.

If convicted for possessing an unregistered machine gun, he could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pxhere Photo)...
KTAR.com

1 person critically wounded in shooting outside Scottsdale nightclub

One person was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night at an Old Town Scottsdale nightclub, authorities said.
7 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Board of Regents)...
Griselda Zetino

Arizona public universities team up to research police, firefighter staffing shortages

Arizona’s three public universities are teaming up to help police and fire departments across the state to solve staffing shortages.
7 hours ago
Mamamoo attends the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards(MAMA) at Nagoya Dome on December 4, 2019 in Nagoya...
KTAR.com

South Korean group MAMAMOO coming to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale this May

Popular K-Pop band MAMAMOO will stop by Glendale's Desert Diamond Arena as part of its “MY CON” tour in May.
7 hours ago
Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari speaks at the unveiling of a mural to honor Iranian women titled...
Jack Wu | Cronkite News

Phoenix council member Yassamin Ansari pushes for climate action, sustainable energy

As a Phoenix City Council member and vice mayor, Yassamin Ansari says true progress toward a sustainable future starts at the local level.
7 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@NWSFlagstaff)...
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from March 24-26

Northern Arizona could be hit with more snow, a missing woman was found dead in Mexico and six people were arrested for mailing fentanyl.
1 day ago
(Facebook File Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)...
KTAR.com

Police search for suspects after 2 teen girls injured in Glendale shooting

Glendale police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting after two teenage girls were hospitalized over the weekend.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Arizona man charged for possessing 2 unregistered machine guns