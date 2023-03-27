Arizona man charged for possessing 2 unregistered machine guns

PHOENIX — A man in southern Arizona was arrested and charged for possessing two unregistered machine guns, authorities said Sunday.

Dillyn Anthony Dust, 19, was charged last week after the execution of a March 15 search warrant at his Benson residence, about 45 southeast of Tucson, led to the discovery of the machine gun conversion devices, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

The devices, which are accessories that enable semi-automatic guns to fire repeatedly with a single pull of the trigger, are defined under the National Firearms Acts as machine guns even when they aren’t installed.

A criminal complaint alleged that an investigation into Dust began after special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were informed about his possession of the unregistered machine gun conversion devices.

An undercover ATF special agent attempted to intercept the machine guns by arranging for the purchase of them but instead received a video from Dust with numerous weapons, including two Glock-type firearms with machine gun conversion devices attached to them, the complaint alleges. However, Dust refused to sell the devices to the undercover agent.

During the execution of the search warrant, it was determined that the machine gun conversion devices were not registered to anyone. Dust also allegedly did not have any firearms registered to his name.

If convicted for possessing an unregistered machine gun, he could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

