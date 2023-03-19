Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

New law allows anti-abortion monument at Arkansas Capitol

Mar 19, 2023, 9:11 AM
FILE - Then-Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question during a Republican Gover...
FILE - Then-Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Gov. Huckabee Sanders has signed a new law that will allow an anti-abortion monument to be built near the state Capitol. Sanders' office said Friday, March 17, 2023 that the Republican governor signed the bill allowing the creation of a privately funded “monument to the unborn” on the Capitol grounds.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed a new law that struck down Roe v. Wade.

Sanders’ office said Friday night that the Republican governor signed the bill that will allow the creation of a privately funded “monument to the unborn” on the Capitol grounds. The bill, approved by lawmakers last week, requires the secretary of state to permit and arrange the placement of the monument.

It also requires the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission to oversee the selection of the artist and the design of the monument, with input from anti-abortion groups.

A law Arkansas approved in 2019 banning nearly all abortions took effect last year when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the 1973 Roe decision. Arkansas’ ban only allows abortions to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency.

Tennessee lawmakers approved legislation in 2018 allowing a similar privately funded monument on its Capitol grounds. The monument has not yet been installed.

Arkansas’ proposal faced opposition from some anti-abortion Republicans who said it was counterproductive, and Democrats who said the monument proposal was divisive.

Other monuments on the state Capitol grounds include a sculpture of the nine Black students who integrated Little Rock Central High School. A Ten Commandments monument was installed on the Capitol grounds in 2018.

United States News

Crowds gather at Ocean Drive and 8th during spring break on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami Beac...
Associated Press

Miami Beach sets spring break curfew after 2 fatal shootings

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night during spring break after two fatal shootings and rowdy, chaotic crowds that police have had difficulty controlling. The city said in a news release the curfew would be from 11:59 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, with an additional curfew likely […]
12 hours ago
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)...
Associated Press

Trump says he expects to be arrested this week, calls for protest

Donald Trump says in a social media post that he expects to be arrested Tuesday and he's calling on supporters to protest.
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Los Angeles TV meteorologist says she’s OK after fainting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A TV meteorologist in Los Angeles was recovering Sunday after fainting on the air during a weekend newscast. Alissa Carlson was starting her forecast Saturday on CBS Los Angeles when she suddenly slumped onto the desk and then collapsed to the floor. News co-anchor Rachel Kim exclaimed “Oh!” and the broadcast […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Search on for Florida boaters missing in lake near Legoland

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities searched Sunday for two boaters who were missing and believed drowned in an accident on a central Florida lake near the Legoland theme park. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference that the two men had jumped into Lake Eloise to save a third person from […]
12 hours ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his plans to build 1,200 small homes across the state to red...
Associated Press

California to ask voters to approve new mental health beds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California voters would decide whether to fund a major expansion of housing and treatment for residents suffering from mental illness and addiction, under the latest proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom to address the state’s homelessness crisis. Newsom announced Sunday that he will ask allies in the Democratic-controlled Legislature for a measure […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

I-96 reopens in Michigan after pileup of up to 100 vehicles

PORTLAND, Mich. (AP) — An interstate highway has reopened in central Michigan following a massive pileup involving up to 100 vehicles in whiteout conditions. I-96 in Ionia County reopened about 10 p.m. Saturday, about five hours after authorities reported the pileup in the eastbound lanes near Portland, a city more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
New law allows anti-abortion monument at Arkansas Capitol