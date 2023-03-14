Man barricades himself inside Phoenix gas station, sets small fires

PHOENIX — A man reportedly barricaded himself inside a Phoenix gas station and was setting small fires inside the building Tuesday morning.

The incident started near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road when authorities were called to reports of a “suspicious person” in the area, according to ABC15.

Police made contact with the man, who has not been identified, when he then ran into a nearby QuikTrip.

The man barricaded himself inside after people in the store safely left the building, ABC15 said.

He was allegedly setting small fires but the sprinkler system put them out.

Officers were working at the scene as of 5 a.m.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing story.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.