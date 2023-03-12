ARIZONA NEWS
Phoenix records 80 degrees for the first time in 2023
PHOENIX — This weekend was a warm one, as the Valley hit 80 degrees for the first time this year Sunday afternoon.
A high of 82 degrees was recorded at Sky Harbor Airport for a brief period of time, according to the National Weather Service.
With the average first day in the 80s usually occurring in early February, it was the 19th latest first 80-degree day on record, NWS said.
Tranquil weather expected through Tuesday with warm temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thereafter, a storm system will move through mid-week delivering increased chances for showers as well as few storms. Cooler temperatures follow afterwards. #azwx pic.twitter.com/BfFGZmncCm
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 12, 2023
Temperatures will continue to increase throughout the week, as Monday could see a high of 80 degrees and Tuesday a high of 82.
A storm system is likely to bring showers and a possible thunderstorm on Wednesday, according to NWS.
Highs will drop to the low 70s following the storm and throughout the rest of the week.
