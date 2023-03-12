Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix records 80 degrees for the first time in 2023

Mar 12, 2023, 4:32 PM | Updated: 4:34 pm
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
BY

PHOENIX — This weekend was a warm one, as the Valley hit 80 degrees for the first time this year Sunday afternoon.

A high of 82 degrees was recorded at Sky Harbor Airport for a brief period of time, according to the National Weather Service.

With the average first day in the 80s usually occurring in early February, it was the 19th latest first 80-degree day on record, NWS said.

Temperatures will continue to increase throughout the week, as Monday could see a high of 80 degrees and Tuesday a high of 82.

A storm system is likely to bring showers and a possible thunderstorm on Wednesday, according to NWS.

Highs will drop to the low 70s following the storm and throughout the rest of the week.

