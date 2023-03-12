Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man allegedly refusing to leave coffee shop injures 3 Mesa officers

Mar 12, 2023, 11:21 AM | Updated: 1:55 pm
PHOENIX — Three Mesa police officers were injured during a fight Saturday morning after a man allegedly refused to leave a coffee shop, authorities said.

Offices were called to a Dutch Bros near Ray and Power roads around 8:45 a.m. about a disturbed person who was asked to leave, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.

The suspect, identified as Tegan Williams, 21, had left the area but returned to the coffee shop as officers were speaking with the staff, police said.

Williams was allegedly asked to leave, tased when he refused and continued to refuse to leave when asked by police.

As Williams was being arrested, police said a six-minute fight broke out before he could be taken into custody.

Authorities said Williams grabbed and squeezed an officer’s hand with so much force that it broke and will require surgery to repair.

Another officer was allegedly kicked while he looked unconscious and the third officer required a medical evaluation and X-ray on his hand.

Williams was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on several charges, including one count of aggravated assault-disfigurement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

