PHOENIX –Most of Arizona is out of a drought, two children died Saturday after a condo caught fire and Rio Verde Foothill’s water proposal was rejected.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Three months ago, all of Arizona was experiencing some level of drought conditions.

Thanks to a surprisingly wet winter, the situation has changed significantly.

“Almost all of Arizona is now out of drought, and that’s nice. … That’s something that we want to have now,” climatologist Randy Cerveny, a professor of geographical sciences at Arizona State University, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Wednesday.

Two children who were fighting for their lives died on Saturday after a house fire in Phoenix killed three other family members last week, authorities said.

The children, 9-year-old Shevach Boyer and 11-year-old Tamar Boyer, were admitted into the hospital Wednesday after they were pulled from a burning condo near 35th and Northern avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Their father, 52-year-old Shimone Boyer, was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other children, 7-year-old Dov Boyer and 8-year-old Nachman Boyer, were taken to a hospital where they later died.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Friday nixed a proposal from Scottsdale to temporarily supply water to the rural community of Rio Verde Foothills, instead suggesting the city use a private supplier.

Supervisor Thomas Galvin called for Scottsdale to use EPCOR, a Canadian-based utility, to provide water for nearly 1,000 residents in the unincorporated area.

“EPCOR has gone on the record stating that it will pay Scottsdale to use its existing infrastructure and will provide EPCOR-sourced water to Scottsdale to transport through its piping system,” Galvin said during the special meeting.

An officer-involved shooting occurred inside a Phoenix Walmart around 11 a.m. on Saturday, authorities said.

David Apana, 35, attempted to shoplift from the superstore near 35th and Southern avenues and was confronted by a loss prevention employee and an off-duty officer, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

The off-duty officer was working security at the store when notified by the employee that Apana concealed items.

Police arrested a suspect Thursday in a fatal shooting nearly three weeks earlier in Phoenix’s Historic Grand Avenue district.

Investigators connected Carlos Hernandez to the Feb. 11 shooting that claimed the life of 68-year-old Winston Shieh, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Hernandez, 28, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony counts, including murder.

