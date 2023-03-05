PHOENIX — Two children who were fighting for their lives died on Saturday after a house fire in Phoenix killed three other family members last week, authorities said.

The children, 9-year-old Shevach Boyer and 11-year-old Tamar Boyer, were admitted into the hospital Wednesday after they were pulled from a burning condo near 35th and Northern avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Their father, 52-year-old Shimone Boyer, was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other children, 7-year-old Dov Boyer and 8-year-old Nachman Boyer, were taken to a hospital where they later died.

Police said the fire started sometime around 11 p.m. Wednesday and that a search effort for occupants was launched while fire personnel battled the blaze.

All five unresponsive residents of the home were carried from the burning structure, with four receiving advanced life-saving measures.

“Our firefighters did everything they could,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said. “They made a valiant effort of going in there with a tremendeous amount of heat and fire to do a quick search.

There were no signs the fire was set intentionally, officials said, but the cause remains under investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.