PHOENIX — An officer-involved shooting occurred inside a Phoenix Walmart around 11 a.m. on Saturday, authorities said.

David Apana, 35, attempted to shoplift from the superstore near 35th and Southern avenues and was confronted by a loss prevention employee and an off-duty officer, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

The off-duty officer was working security at the store when notified by the employee that Apana concealed items.

Apana allegedly drew a firearm and pointed it at the officer and the employee near the exit.

The officer discharged his weapon and fired one shot at the man but appeared to miss him, and Apana fled to the back of the store and exited, authorities said.

Police set up a perimeter, searched the area and found the suspect. Officers allegedly arrested him without further incident and found a revolver.

Police said no serious injuries occurred, and Apana was to be booked for multiple felony accusations, including aggravated assault on a police officer.

Apana suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization, authorities said.

An investigation is underway.

