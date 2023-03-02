Winter storm brings a little snow to parts of metro Phoenix

PHOENIX – Snowflakes and ice dropped on parts of metro Phoenix early Thursday, on the heels of the biggest rainstorm in months.

The National Weather Serviced reported early Thursday snow fell on Gilbert, and also parts of north Scottsdale. Graupel (soft hail) hit elsewhere.

“We definitely saw [graupel] in the Gilbert area as well as up in the Scottsdale area, then the transition to snow as we got over to the Gold Canyon area,” Phoenix bureau meteorologist Sean Benedict told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Nice layer of snow in Scottsdale #azwx pic.twitter.com/YzdC1vz4AZ — Tyler Heard (@T_Heard) March 2, 2023

Snow in North Scottsdale Fire Station 616. Drive slowly. Always drive at a slower speed to account for slippery conditions and lower traction when driving on snow or ice. Try not to be in a hurry and give yourself plenty of time to come to a complete stop. pic.twitter.com/xBe82ih5C8 — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) March 2, 2023

Can you buy an ice scraper in PHX? #azwx pic.twitter.com/aydNiY2tES — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) March 2, 2023

It’s a beautiful morning here at the Visitor and Conference Center where we have a fantastic view of the snow-capped Estrella Mountains 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/FXrblfiglU — City of Avondale, AZ (@AZAvondale) March 2, 2023

The view of the Superstition Mountains from Apache Junction city hall this morning. #visitAJ #homeoftheSuperstitions pic.twitter.com/Lelgx9Fhg0 — Apache Junction, AZ (@AJCityAZ) March 2, 2023

Most of the rain and snow showers moved farther east of the Valley by around 6 a.m., Benedict said.

While the wet weather was here, it left behind 0.65 inches of rain, with 99% coverage, he said. It was the most rain from a single storm this winter since Dec. 3.

The Maricopa County Flood Control District map showed part of Cave Creek reached 1.14 inches. A rain gauge near McDowell Mountains topped out at 1.10 inches, south Tempe collected 0.75 inches and Glendale and Surprise 0.67.

Statewide, multiple highways are closed because of wintry conditions, including over 2 feet of snow in Flagstaff.

Here’s the latest list of closures from the Arizona Department of Transportation:

• Interstate 17 northbound between Black Canyon City and Flagstaff (MP 242-340)

•I-40 westbound between Holbrook and Ash Fork (MP 289-146)

•I-40 eastbound between U.S. 93 and Winslow (MP 72-255)

•U.S. 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)

•U.S. 191 in both directions south of Alpine (MP 188-253)

•State Route 260 in both directions from east of Camp Verde to SR 87 (MP 229-251)

• SR 260 in both directions from east of Payson to Heber (MP 257-302)

• SR 89A in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff (MP 375-398)

•SR 87 in both directions between Winslow and Bush Highway (MP 340-199)

•SR 64 near the Grand Canyon National Park East Entrance (MP 244-261)

• SR 366 near Mount Graham in both directions (MP 131-137)

• SR 77 in both directions between Dripping Springs and Globe (MP 148-254)

With this major winter storm, preparation is key to staying safe: 🚗 Keep up with @NWSFlagstaff forecasts

🚗 Use the AZ511 app or https://t.co/BnFvGb8U6N for road conditions

🚗 Highways will close if weather conditions deteriorate #azwx pic.twitter.com/MBlrgyV08l — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 2, 2023

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Taylor Tasler contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.