Phoenix College IT project lands over $4.2 million in federal grant funding

PHOENIX – Phoenix College was awarded more than $4 million in grant funding to expand high-speed campus-related internet access and IT training and staffing, federal officials announced.

The two-year school near 15th Avenue and Thomas Road was chosen to receive $4,256,738 for its Boundless Broadband Transforming Minority Communities project. The campus set its sights on connecting “anchor communities to high-demand and high paying jobs in information technology, including, cybersecurity, networking, and cloud computing,” according to a Monday press release.

The school’s application was submitted to the Connecting Minority Communities pilot program, part of the Biden administration’s Internet for All initiative.

Phoenix College was one of 61 minority-serving colleges and universities in 29 states and four territories that shared in the $175 million funding.

“I am thrilled that Phoenix College has been selected as a recipient of the Connecting Minority Communities grant,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said.

“This funding will go a long way in helping Phoenix College provide better access to broadband internet and technology services for minority students, faculty, and staff.”

In 2021, Phoenix College teamed up with the city, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and the Phoenix Union School District to create the Phoenix Digital Education Connection Canopy. The broadband network provided free Wi-Fi access to 250,000 families with schoolchildren for remote learning.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.