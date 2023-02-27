Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Feb. 24-26

PHOENIX — Most of the Valley saw rain early Sunday, two people were killed and 11 others were injured in a crash involving cyclists in Goodyear and a suspect was charged in the fatal Gilbert crash involving the family of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Light rain showers covered the Valley overnight and snow fell in northern Arizona and Tucson in the latest winter storm.

The widespread storm saw rain gauges across the Phoenix area record an average of just over a tenth of an inch of rain by the early morning, the National Weather Service said.

Rain gauges in Mesa and Apache Junction captured the highest amount of rain, with over half of an inch recorded by 10 a.m., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.

The driver of a pickup truck that struck a group of cyclists in Goodyear, killing two and injuring 11 others, was arrested, authorities said Sunday.

Pedro Quintana-Lujan, 26, was booked into jail on numerous charges, including two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault and 18 counts of endangerment, the Goodyear Police Department said in a press release.

The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on the Cotton Lane Bridge, police said.

A suspect who crashed into a vehicle occupied by the son and two other family members of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in Gilbert is facing manslaughter charges, authorities said Friday.

The Gilbert Police Department submitted three counts of manslaughter against 21-year-old Brian Alexander Torres, who is accused of killing 22-year-old Cooper Lamb, his fiancé and their 11-month-old daughter in the crash near Elliot and Recker roads on Dec. 16.

Torres’ Chevrolet Silverado was traveling about 70 mph in a 45 mph zone when he struck the Toyota Corolla driven by Lamb’s fiancé, 20-year-old Caroline Patten, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

A man suspected of causing $4,500 in damages to a vehicle while it was parked at a Costco in Chandler was arrested this week, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Jan. 14 in the area of Price and Frye roads after a verbal altercation in the parking lot, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release.

Kyle Garcia is suspected of one count of criminal damage, a class 5 felony due to the amount of damage.

A Scottsdale real estate firm is expanding its portfolio to the West Valley with the announcement this week of $100 million of investments for a handful of Glendale developments.

Diversified Partners in a press release said the investments are for commercial real estate projects including the Cambria Hotel, the En Fuego retail development, the retail development at 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way as well as the space at 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The company said the developments, which encompass 25 acres of commercial property, will bring new job opportunities and economic growth to the fast-growing city.

