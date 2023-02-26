Mild rain showers cover the Valley; Snow falls in northern, southern Arizona

PHOENIX — Light rain showers covered the Valley overnight and snow fell in northern and southern Arizona in the latest winter storm.

The widespread storm saw rain gauges across the Phoenix area record an average of just over a tenth of an inch of rain by the early morning, the National Weather Service said.

Rain gauges in Mesa and Apache Junction captured the highest amount of rain, with over half of an inch recorded by 10 a.m., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.

Parts of Queen Creek and Gold Canyon recorded just under half an inch of rain, while areas in Chandler and Fountain Hills saw over a quarter of an inch.

Much of the West Valley recorded under a tenth of an inch of rain.

In northern Arizona, snow showers were expected to continue into the afternoon. A winter storm warning is in effect until 2 p.m. as the chance of precipitation remained at 90%, according to NWS.

Only one highway, US 180 north of Snowbowl, remained closed due to blowing and drifting snow along with high winds, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow could fall in areas higher than 4,000 feet.

Snow was also seen in southern Arizona, north of Tucson in Oro Valley.

@NWSTucson Snow at 2,480’ in Oro Valley near CDO wash. Mixed with rain & occasionally heavier. Temp 33* Rh99%. Started 0745, for 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/td7SgnM5jE — Res-Q Life (@ResQLife1) February 26, 2023

Here is a look at the CDO at Edwin Road in Catalina (Elev 3100 feet). The flakes are starting to fly with a light dusting so far. Snow levels could briefly get down to as low as 2500 feet (including parts of Tucson Metro) but no accumulation below 3000 feet. #azwx pic.twitter.com/hb3bnnrDMY — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 26, 2023

NWS said areas as low as 2,500 feet could see brief snow levels, with minor accumulations of up to a couple of inches in parts above 3,000 feet in southern Arizona.

Drivers were advised to be prepared for extra travel time during extreme weather conditions. Travelers should also track the forecast and pack an emergency travel kit before hitting the roads.

