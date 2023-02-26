Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mild rain showers cover the Valley; Snow falls in northern, southern Arizona

Feb 26, 2023, 10:11 AM | Updated: 10:16 am
(Twitter Photo/@YavapaiOEM) (Twitter Photo/@YavapaiOEM) (Twitter Photo/@YavapaiOEM) (Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT) Interstate 40 in Bellemont. (Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT) Southbound lanes of State Route 89 at Oak Creek Canyon. (Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT) Snow is measured in Oracle, Ariz., around 7:45 a.m. (Twitter Photo/@mweasner)

PHOENIX — Light rain showers covered the Valley overnight and snow fell in northern and southern Arizona in the latest winter storm.

The widespread storm saw rain gauges across the Phoenix area record an average of just over a tenth of an inch of rain by the early morning, the National Weather Service said.

Rain gauges in Mesa and Apache Junction captured the highest amount of rain, with over half of an inch recorded by 10 a.m., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.

Parts of Queen Creek and Gold Canyon recorded just under half an inch of rain, while areas in Chandler and Fountain Hills saw over a quarter of an inch.

Much of the West Valley recorded under a tenth of an inch of rain.

In northern Arizona, snow showers were expected to continue into the afternoon. A winter storm warning is in effect until 2 p.m. as the chance of precipitation remained at 90%, according to NWS.

Only one highway, US 180 north of Snowbowl, remained closed due to blowing and drifting snow along with high winds, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow could fall in areas higher than 4,000 feet.

Snow was also seen in southern Arizona, north of Tucson in Oro Valley.

NWS said areas as low as 2,500 feet could see brief snow levels, with minor accumulations of up to a couple of inches in parts above 3,000 feet in southern Arizona.

Drivers were advised to be prepared for extra travel time during extreme weather conditions. Travelers should also track the forecast and pack an emergency travel kit before hitting the roads.

