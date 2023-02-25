Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 dead, 11 injured in serious accident involving cyclists in Goodyear, driver arrested

Feb 25, 2023, 9:09 AM | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 11:12 am
(Goodyear Police Department Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The driver of a pickup truck that struck a group of cyclists in Goodyear, killing two and injuring 11 others, was arrested, authorities said Sunday.

Pedro Quintana-Lujan, 26, was booked into jail on numerous charges, including two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault and 18 counts of endangerment, the Goodyear Police Department said in a press release.

The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on the Cotton Lane Bridge, police said.

A woman bicyclist died at the scene while another bicyclist, whose gender has not been disclosed, died at the hospital. Another cyclist remained in life-threatening condition on Sunday.

A resident from Goodyear and an out-of-state visitor were killed in the collision.

Police said all the cyclists involved in the accident are adults and that Quintana-Lujan stayed at the scene.

